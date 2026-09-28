The Russians have attacked the “Darnytsia” plant for the third time, and the “Dobrobut” clinic in Kyiv for the second time

On Monday, September 28, Russia struck the “Darnytsia” pharmaceutical plant and the “Dobrobut” medical center in Kyiv.

In particular, the attack on the “Darnytsia” plant is the third since September 23. This time there were no casualties, as informed a member of the companyʼs board of directors Kateryna Zahoriy.

Катерина Загорій / Facebook

At the same time, seven people were injured in the attack on the “Dobrobut” clinic. Six of them were employees of the institution, the companyʼs press service reported.

This is the second attack on this medical center. The upper floors, where the “Dobrobut Academy” is located, caught fire from the impact, as well as the first floors, where the fire engulfed the premises of the polyclinic.

Medical equipment was damaged. The medical center reported that it would not be operating in the coming days.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In total, one person was killed and 21 others were injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv that day, including three children. In particular, the Russians struck the building of the National Academy of Sciences in the center of the capital.

An apartment building, a business center, a gas station, a restaurant, administrative buildings, and cars were also damaged in the city.