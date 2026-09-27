Poland proposes to locate “Patriot” missile production on its territory

Poland has offered to locate missile production for American “Patriot” systems on its territory if the US grants Ukraine an appropriate license.

This was stated by Polandʼs Deputy Minister of National Defense Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka on TVN24, RMF24 reports.

The company is proposed to be located in Poland for security reasons. At the same time, even if the US approves the production of missiles in Ukraine, this does not eliminate the possibility of Poland obtaining permission for its own production.

In parallel, Poland is negotiating with the United States to establish a permanent American military base. Warsaw is considering two possible locations in the west of the country. The base is expected to accommodate approximately five thousand American soldiers and their families.

The final US decision on the base, according to the Polish official, could come after the review of the US military presence in Europe is completed. The report is due to reach US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 1 and President Donald Trump on December 1.

Patriot is an American long-range anti-aircraft missile system that is the basis of the US Armyʼs air defense. The system is capable of destroying aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at distances of up to 160 km.

The weapon successfully shoots down Russian ballistic missiles, despite the fact that they may deviate from the trajectory, because “Patriot” automatically calculates the missileʼs flight trajectory and the point of its missileʼs encounter with the ballistics.

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