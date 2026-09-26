Former MP Novynsky granted Serbian citizenship. Wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of treason

Ukrainian businessman and former MP Vadym Novynsky has been granted Serbian citizenship. He is wanted in Ukraine on suspicion of treason.

This was reported by the European portal Radio Liberty.

He was granted citizenship through an expedited procedure under the law, which allows this if "it is beneficial to the interests of the state".

«Радіо Вільна Європа»/ «Радіо Свобода»

Since the start of the full-scale war, more than 300 Russian citizens have received Serbian passports. Among them are even those under sanctions.

What preceded

Novinsky left Ukraine shortly before the full-scale invasion and finally left the country in June 2022. In July of that year, he resigned from his parliamentary mandate, and in December the NSDC imposed sanctions against him.

In January 2025, Novynsky was indicted in absentia on suspicion of high treason. The investigation believes that he was in direct contact with the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev) and spread Kremlin propaganda in religious communities subordinate to him in EU countries.

In June of the same year, he was informed of another suspicion — of failing to pay UAH 4 billion in taxes. In September, he was arrested in absentia.

In March 2026, Novynsky stated in an interview that “the most important condition for Ukraine’s security” is friendly relations with the Russian Federation.

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