The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have documented new facts of the subversive activities of the MP of Ukraine of the 7th–9th convocations Vadym Novynsky.

This is reported by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement press releases do not name the suspect, but he can be identified from the case materials.

The former Ukrainian politician and oligarch was a long-time member of the “Party of Regions” and the “Opposition Bloc”. After the outbreak of full-scale war, he took a charter flight to the European Union, where he continued to work for Moscow.

According to the case materials, Novynsky was in direct contact with the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev) and spread Kremlin propaganda in religious communities in EU countries subordinate to him.

According to SBI, the defendant closely communicated with Gundyaev and was subordinate to him, was a "curator" for the Russian Orthodox Church and a representative of a religious organization in Ukraine. The investigation established that the former MP attracted foreign parishioners to discredit the state at the international level.

Novynsky was informed in absentia of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

