Former MP Novynskyi is suspected of failing to pay 4 billion UAH in taxes

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions that former MP from the banned pro-Russian “Opposition Bloc” party Vadym Novynskyi was embezzled in 4 billion hryvnias in taxes.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The agency does not name the former deputy, but from the published photos and details of the cases, it becomes clear that this is Novynskyi.

He is charged with tax evasion in particularly large amounts (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, after acquiring Ukrainian citizenship in 2012, Novynskyi continued to conduct business in Ukraine, becoming a tax resident.

However, he did not declare income received abroad and did not pay 4.3 billion hryvnia in taxes.

In particular, Novynskyi received an investment profit of over 25 billion hryvnias, which at the time of the sale amounted to several billion dollars, from the sale of investment assets — shares of foreign companies that operated in Cyprus.

In January, Novynskyi was charged in absentia with treason. The investigation believes that he was in direct contact with the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev) and spread Kremlin propaganda in religious communities subordinate to him in EU countries.

