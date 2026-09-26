“Fire Point”: The Ilsky Refinery in Russia halts operations due to Ukrainian attack

The Ilsky oil refinery in Russiaʼs Krasnodar Krai has suspended operations following a Ukrainian attack that occurred on the night of September 26.

This was reported by the Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point”.

The refinery has a capacity of approximately 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and almost 20 types of petroleum products.

The refinery was attacked by Ukrainian FP-1 UAVs. The attack damaged three primary oil processing units and a tank farm.

Also under attack that night was the “Azov” Optical-Mechanical Plant in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. NASA FIRMS satellite images recorded a fire near the plant.

The General Staff confirmed that a fire broke out in the foundry. The attack also damaged equipment in five production buildings.

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