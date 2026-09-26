Ukraine attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia. What is known about the consequences

Ukrainian troops attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russiaʼs Krasnodar Territory.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The refinery was attacked on the night of September 26. A fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The last time this Russian plant was attacked was on August 8.

Its capacity is approximately 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and almost 20 types of petroleum products.

Monitoring channels also reported that the “Azov” Optical-Mechanical Plant in the Rostov region was likely under attack. NASA FIRMS satellite images captured a fire near the plant. However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

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