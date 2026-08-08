Ukrainian military strikes on Ilya and Syzran oil refineries in Russia

On the night of August 8, Ukrainian units struck the Ilya and Syzran oil refineries in Russia, causing fires to break out there.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Syzran Refinery in the Samara region has a capacity of approximately 8.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant also produces motor and marine fuel.

The Ilsky Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was also under attack. Its capacity is about 6.6 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and about 20 types of petroleum products.

Ukrainian military also struck a Russian technical observation post on the Syvash jackup rig in the Black Sea.

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