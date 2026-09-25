Fire at “Starlink” station in Poland was arson: prosecutors are investigating the Russian trail

Polish prosecutors have opened a case over a fire at a “Starlink” satellite communications ground station in the village of Wola-Krobowska (Masovian Voivodeship). The incident is believed to be arson.

This was announced by the spokesman for the National Prosecutorʼs Office of Poland Przemysław Nowak, PAP reports.

Nowak said that the camera footage indicates arson. The investigation also has evidence that the attackers may have acted on behalf of Russian special services. However, there are currently no specific suspects.

The prosecutorʼs office believes that the purpose of the arson could have been to disrupt the operation and Internet connection of “Starlink” in Poland and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe. The case is classified, in particular, as sabotage in favor of foreign intelligence, which caused large-scale property damage.

On Thursday, prosecutors inspected the area at the scene of the fire and questioned witnesses. The investigation also involved officers from the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police (CBŚP). The investigation was entrusted to the ABW in Radom and the CBŚP department in Radom.

A fire at the “Starlink” ground station in Gruyecki County occurred on the evening of September 23. This station, in particular, provides communications to Ukraine.

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