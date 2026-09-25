The government has appointed a new interim head of the Tax Service

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yuriy Konyushenko as the First Deputy Head of the State Tax Service and temporarily entrusted him with leading the department.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

He noted that the new head of the State Tax Service faces the following tasks: to ensure the coordinated, uninterrupted work of the department, to fulfill the plans for revenue to the state budget, to improve and simplify tax administration, to improve interaction with business, and to open a dialogue with taxpayers.

Konyushenko has worked at the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers since 2015, where he dealt with issues of budget, tax and customs policy. In 2020, he moved to the Ministry of Finance, where he worked as the Director of the Department for Coordination and Monitoring.

On September 14, the government terminated Lesya Karnaukhʼs powers as acting head of the Tax Service. This occurred against the backdrop of the "Carthage" case, which involved a cover-up of fraudulent call centers by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss” — the former head of the Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, this position was held by Ruslan Kravchenko, who later became the Prosecutor General.

The head of the criminal operation — Serhiy Kropyva (“Chancellor”) — addresses him as “Andriyovych”. Despite his dismissal, he retained influence over the State Tax Service and — according to the investigation — helped appoint a loyal person to the position of deputy head of the Service.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.