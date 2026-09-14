Lesya Karnaukh dismissed from the position of acting head of the Tax Service

The government has terminated the powers of Lesya Karnaukh as acting head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (STSU).

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

The Minister of Finance was instructed to submit candidates for the new head of the State Tax Service for the next government meeting.

From August 2023 to 2025, Karnaukh was the deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. Then it was Ruslan Kravchenko. Since June 2025, Karnaukh has headed the Tax Service, and before that, Kravchenko, who later became the Prosecutor General, was also its head.

Karnaukhʼs dismissal came against the backdrop of the "Carthage" case, about the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers by an official of the Presidentʼs Office (OP). The records published by NABU include "The Boss", the former head of the Tax Service.

The leader of the criminal operation — Serhiy Kropyva (“Chancellor”) — addresses him as “Andriyovych”. Despite his dismissal, he retained influence over the State Tax Service and, according to the investigation, helped appoint a loyal person to the position of deputy head of the Service.

On September 5, the press service of the State Tax Service stated that it was ready to provide maximum assistance to anti-corruption authorities in the investigation into the possible involvement of its employee in the “Carthage” case.

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