“Fozzy Group” to lay off some office workers due to Russian attacks

“Fozzy Group” holding company will lay off some office workers due to Russian attacks. These include workers in the holding company — the “Silpo” chain — and the logistics department.

“Fozzy Group" reported this on Facebook.

The company explained that this was a forced decision due to the consequences of Russian attacks.

From August 1 to September 25 alone, the Russians destroyed or damaged more than 20 “Fozzy Group” facilities: distribution centers, supermarkets, and production facilities.

Because of this, the group lost part of its infrastructure and inventory, and labor costs increased. Therefore, “Fozzy Group” is reviewing projects and tasks: some will be suspended, some will be abandoned, and new solutions will be sought for others.

Similar cuts have already occurred at “MAUDAU” and the “TemaBit” and “E-commerce & Ecosystem IT” teams. In September, in particular, “TemaBit” laid off almost 100 developers.

At the same time, “Fozzy Group” will continue to hire employees for operational positions: in supermarkets, warehouses and production. The company is also restoring damaged facilities and restructuring logistics.

Employees affected by the layoffs are promised help with resumes and recommendations, and will also be offered vacancies in the groupʼs businesses and other companies.

Today, the Russians struck an office building in Kyiv, killing four people. The total number of deaths from Russian strikes in the city on September 25 has risen to seven.

The 14-year-old boy killed in the Pechersky district was an Israeli citizen, and his mother was injured.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry reported this and condemned the attack.

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