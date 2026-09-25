Russians hit office building in Kyiv. Four people were killed

Today, September 25, the Russians struck an office building in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv with drones. Four people are known to have died.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

Seven more people were injured, including a child. The fire in the parking lot near the office center has already been extinguished. A medical facility in Solomyansky district was also damaged. Three people who were near the medical facility were hospitalized, including a child.

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Meanwhile, in the Shevchenkivsky district, eight people were injured in a Russian attack, the State Emergency Service said. A one-story and a five-story non-residential building caught fire at the scene of the attack.

The fire, which covered an area of 300 m², has already been extinguished.

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In total, 31 people, including two children, were injured in Russian attacks in the capital on September 25. 15 people are in hospitals, and five residents died, including a 14-year-old boy. The Russians also attacked McDonaldʼs warehouses, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

In the Odesa region, a woman was killed and a man was injured due to Russian strikes. In the region, a postal terminal building, which was already under Russian fire, was damaged. Warehouses were also damaged, and a fire broke out.

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