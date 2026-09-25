A 14-year-old teenager died in a Russian attack in Kyiv. There are also victims in the Odesa region

On the morning of September 25, a Russian drone hit a 16-story building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. A 14-year-old teenager died as a result of the impact.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

The impact occurred at the level of 10-11 floors. 14 people were injured.

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In Kyiv, the building of the High Council of Justice was also attacked. It was damaged, six people were injured.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in the Odesa region due to Russian strikes. A postal terminal building in the region, which was already under Russian fire, was damaged. Warehouses were also damaged, and a fire broke out.

A fire broke out in a private residential building in Odesa due to a Russian attack.

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Two people were injured in the Sumy region due to Russian attacks. The impact damaged houses and cars. Fires broke out, but were extinguished.

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