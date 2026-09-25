The largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” stops work after Russian attacks

After a series of Russian missile strikes, “ArcelorMittal” will not resume operations at its Ukrainian plant in Kryvyi Rih until the war ends.

This is stated in the companyʼs official statement.

It says that in the past five weeks, the Russians have struck the plant with missiles four times, including on August 16. These attacks killed five workers and injured 17, and caused significant damage to the production facilities.

According to the CEO of the “ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih” Mauro Longobardo, the company can no longer safely operate the Kryvyi Rih plant.

"We are discussing the future of the plant with the Ukrainian government and will focus on preserving the infrastructure so that when peace finally comes, there will be opportunities to resume production," Longobardo noted.

In total, the parent company “ArcelorMittal” estimates the loss of value of its enterpriseʼs assets in Kryvyi Rih at approximately a billion dollars.

The “ArcelorMittal” Kryvyi Rih (formerly “Kryvorizhstal”) is the largest enterprise in the mining and metallurgical complex of Ukraine, which has a full production cycle — from iron ore mining to the production of finished rolled products.

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