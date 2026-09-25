On September 24, the Russian army lost another 1 590 soldiers and two tanks at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians were left without 35 artillery systems, 13 armored vehicles, three multiple launch rocket systems. Russia also lost 9 ground robotic complexes, 1 223 UAVs, 370 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, and one special vehicle.

The Russian Federation also lost seven cruise missiles.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.