The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Slovakia has finally confirmed the legality of the termination of criminal proceedings regarding the transfer of MiG-29 fighters and “Kub” anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine in March 2023.

This was reported by the Aktuality media.

In 2024, the Slovak Ministry of Defense opened a criminal case against former acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger and former Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad for allegedly illegally transferring military aid to Ukraine. They were accused of sabotage, abuse of power, and abuse of office in the management of someone elseʼs property.

The investigator of the special group "Dartsa", which was created in November 2024 by the Minister of the Interior Matusz Šutaj Eštok discontinued the criminal prosecution last fall. This move was later approved by the regional prosecutorʼs office in Bratislava. The Ministry of Defense filed an appeal against this decision, but was unsuccessful.