Rubio said that the US invited Putin to the G20 summit in Miami. Zelensky will also be there

The United States has invited Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Miami on December 14-15.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Sky News reports.

Rubio also hopes Putin will accept the offer because the summit will give him a chance to speak with US President Donald Trump. The two last met in August 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.