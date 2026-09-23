Rubio said that the US invited Putin to the G20 summit in Miami. Zelensky will also be there

The United States has invited Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Miami on December 14-15.
This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Sky News reports.
Rubio also hopes Putin will accept the offer because the summit will give him a chance to speak with US President Donald Trump. The two last met in August 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.
- On September 22, Bloomberg, citing sources close to the Kremlin, reported that Putin would likely skip the G20 summit. Instead, he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China in November for the first time in nine years.
- On September 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December if he came. He noted that it doesnʼt matter what he says to Putin or what he says to him, "only the result will matter".
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