Bloomberg: Putin will not be at the G20 summit in Miami, where Zelensky called for a meeting

Putin will likely skip the G20 summit in Miami on December 14-15. Instead, he will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China in November for the first time in nine years.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources close to the Kremlin.

According to media sources, the likelihood of Putin participating in the G20 summit in Florida with Donald Trump is currently “very low”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

Bloomberg notes that the Russian side does not expect progress in negotiations on an agreement to end the war before the G20 summit and is increasingly disappointed in Trumpʼs envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

On September 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could meet with Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December if he came. He noted that it doesnʼt matter what he says to Putin or what he says to him, "only the result will matter".

Meanwhile, today, September 22, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with the US leader in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The Ukrainian president said that this meeting "could change a lot".

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