“It could change a lot.” Zelensky and Trump agreed to meet in New York

On the evening of September 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with his American counterpart Donald Trump and agreed to meet in New York.

He wrote about this on social media after the call.

Zelensky previously stated that he was planning a meeting with Trump on September 20th. So, presumably, the venue for their meeting will be the UN General Assembly, which this year will be held in New York from September 22 to 28.

According to the President of Ukraine, this meeting "can change a lot": "There is a diplomatic dynamic."

He separately thanked Trump for the visit of his special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv on September 6.

"We went over the essential details well, and the guys saw the situation in Ukraine. The peaceful track is the number one priority," Zelensky said.

He noted that there are already ideas on "de-escalation steps and fundamental security issues" — energy, food, protection of peopleʼs lives. Ukraine continues to work with the American side and is "ready to take really serious steps”.

Trump and Zelensky last met on July 28 at the White House.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.