New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US and Russia, Trumpʼs peace package and “significant progress” in Moscow. Statements by Witkoff, Kushner and Zelensky

During a press conference between US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and President Volodymyr Zelensky, the parties announced a new trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, President Donald Trumpʼs peace package, and "significant progress" in the negotiations in Moscow.

Babel has collected the main statements to keep you up to date with events.

A trilateral meeting between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia may be announced soon, Witkoff said. According to him, during the talks in Moscow, the American side made "significant progress" and heard new ideas that it brought to Kyiv.

Kushner said Trump has tasked him and Witkoff with putting together a peace package to end the war. In addition to Kushner and Witkoff, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also working on the package.

At the same time, Zelensky said that next week Ukraine, the US and Europe will discuss new ideas on ending the war in the US, Europe or Kyiv. Zelensky also says that Ukraine has discussed all important issues with Trumpʼs envoys, including the issue of security guarantees.

In addition, Zelensky noted that 67 Ukrainian companies are working on the mass shooting down of jet drones. About five of them have already demonstrated results.

American representatives arrived in Kyiv this morning by train. The day before, on September 5, Witkoff and Kushner were in Moscow. They met with Putin in the Kremlin. Russian media reported that the meeting lasted more than three hours.

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