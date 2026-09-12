President Zelensky said he may meet with Putin at the G20 meeting in Miami

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could meet with Vladimir Putin at the G20 meeting in Miami in December, if he comes.

DW writes about this.

"We have to come. We have to meet, talk and make a decision... Itʼs not about words. What I tell him or what he wants to tell me, it doesnʼt matter... Only the results matter," he said.

While the Russian Federation has not yet responded whether Putin will be present in Miami, he has not been to G20 meetings since 2019. Zelensky and Putin have not met in person since 2022.

The G20 meeting in Miami (USA) is scheduled for December 14-15, 2026. It will be held at the Trump National Doral Miami golf complex.

In 2025, Putin did not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg (South Africa). The Russian delegation was led by his deputy chief of staff Maxim Oreshkin.

The US President Donald Trump was also absent from that summit — he complained at the time that South Africa should not be in the G20 at all, and accused the country of genocide against white South Africans, who are mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers.

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