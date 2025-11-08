The US will not participate in the G20 summit in South Africa. What happened?

US President Donald Trump has announced that representatives of his administration will not participate in this yearʼs G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 21-22.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

He called it a "complete shame" that the G20 summit will be held in South Africa.

"Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, as well as French and German immigrants) are being killed and destroyed, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No representative of the US government will attend this summit as long as these human rights violations continue," the US president noted.

Back on November 5, Trump declared that South Africa should not be in the G20 at all, accusing the country of genocide against white South Africans, who are mostly descendants of Dutch and French settlers.

Trump-South Africa conflict

In February 2025, the US President Donald Trump reported that he was pausing funding for the Republic of South Africa due to the expropriation law.

This law aims to overcome racial inequality in land ownership — a problem that has persisted since the fall of apartheid in 1994. However, Trump called it a "massive violation of human rights".

In May, Trump spoke about the "genocide of white farmers" during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his first term, Donald Trump promised to investigate unproven mass killings of white farmers in South Africa and alleged violent land grabbing. Pretoria said at the time that Trump was misinformed.

