News

The online marriage service at “Diia” has been expanded. Who else can use it

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The online marriage service through "Diia" has been expanded. Now people who have lost their husband or wife and decided to create a new family can also get married.

This was reported in the applicationʼs press service.

Previously, in such a situation, a marriage application had to be submitted offline at the State Registration of Civil Status Acts (SRCSA) department. Now, it can be done in a few clicks in the "Diia" application.

If SRCSA has a record of the death of the other spouse, "Diia" will automatically check this information and open the opportunity to submit an application and get married online with a new chosen one.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.