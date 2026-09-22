The online marriage service at “Diia” has been expanded. Who else can use it

The online marriage service through "Diia" has been expanded. Now people who have lost their husband or wife and decided to create a new family can also get married.

This was reported in the applicationʼs press service.

Previously, in such a situation, a marriage application had to be submitted offline at the State Registration of Civil Status Acts (SRCSA) department. Now, it can be done in a few clicks in the "Diia" application.

If SRCSA has a record of the death of the other spouse, "Diia" will automatically check this information and open the opportunity to submit an application and get married online with a new chosen one.

In September 2024, "Diia" launched an online marriage service. All adult Ukrainians who have an identification code, ID card, or biometric passport in "Diia", as well as those who are unmarried or officially divorced, can apply.

In September 2026, "Diia" launched an online divorce service — after beta testing, the service is already available in the application.

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