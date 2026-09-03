Online divorce feature now available in “Diia”. How the service will work

"Diia" has launched an online divorce service — after beta testing, the service is already available in the application.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

The service will work like this: one spouse files an application in "Diia", the other confirms it, and after that the application automatically checks the information in the civil registrarʼs office. In order for the application to be processed, the consent of both partners is required.

If the application is approved, the divorce will be officially finalized in a month. Before that, the partners will be able to change their decision (no later than 4 hours before the video conference on the divorce).

However, if the spouses have minor children together, the marriage can only be dissolved through court.

In June, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Affairs launched a beta test of an online divorce service in the "Diia" application. Prior to this, in October 2025, the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko first reported that from 2026 it would be possible to get divorced in "Diia". Then the relevant changes were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

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