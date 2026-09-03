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Online divorce feature now available in “Diia”. How the service will work

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

"Diia" has launched an online divorce service — after beta testing, the service is already available in the application.

This was reported by the press service of "Diia".

The service will work like this: one spouse files an application in "Diia", the other confirms it, and after that the application automatically checks the information in the civil registrarʼs office. In order for the application to be processed, the consent of both partners is required.

If the application is approved, the divorce will be officially finalized in a month. Before that, the partners will be able to change their decision (no later than 4 hours before the video conference on the divorce).

However, if the spouses have minor children together, the marriage can only be dissolved through court.

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