You can get divorced in “Diia”. When will this service be available?

Starting in 2026, it will be possible to get divorced in "Diia" — the service will be available to couples who do not have minor children. These changes were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers today.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Previously, the divorce procedure required several visits to the State Centers of Registration of Civil Status Acts and paper documents. Now this process will be simpler.

After filing a divorce application, "Diia" will automatically check the information in the registers, and the marriage will be dissolved in a month. During this time, the application can be withdrawn. The certificate of divorce will be in the application.

