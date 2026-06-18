“Diia” launches beta test of online divorce. Who can use the service

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Affairs are launching a beta test of a new feature in the "Diia" application — an online divorce service.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Digital Affairs are currently recruiting participants for testing. The online service will be available to couples over the age of 18 who want to divorce and do not have minor children together.

To do this, you must have an ID card or biometric passport, a verified tax number, a digital signature, and a marriage registered in Ukraine, the data of which is available in the State Register of Civil Status Acts (SRCSA).

Once launched, this service will work like this: one spouse will be able to file an application for divorce with “Diia”, and the other will confirm it using “Diia.Signature”. After all the data is verified, the spouses will have a period to think about this decision (at least a month and two days from the date of filing the application).

Next, a video conference will take place with a SRCSA employee, during which the partners must confirm this decision and sign the consent using “Diia.Signature”. Then the divorce record should automatically appear in “Diia”. Documents on the dissolution of marriage will be sent by mail (only in Ukraine).

In October 2025, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko first reported that starting in 2026, it would be possible to divorce in the "Diia". Then the relevant changes were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

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