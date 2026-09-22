Russia launched “Iskanders”, “Kalibers”, “Onyxes” and over 200 drones over Ukraine at night. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of September 22, Russian troops launched 212 drones of various types, “Banderol” and “Dan-T” ammunition, and missiles — “Onyx” anti-ship missiles, “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, S-400 missiles, KN-23 missiles, and “Kalibr” cruise missiles — over Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize one of the four “Kalibr” missiles, 177 drones, and all eight “Banderoles”. However, hits by Russian missiles and drones were recorded in 22 places, and debris fell in four.

In particular, Kyiv was hit — five people are already known to have been injured there. At night, a Russian UAV hit a five-story building in the Dniprovsky district. The blast wave damaged three nearby houses. In the Darnytsky district, debris fell on the territory of a private house.

In the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in a warehouse building and on the roof of an outbuilding in the Brovary area as a result of an enemy attack. After the attack, part of Brovary was left without electricity. They promise to restore power supply in at least two hours, due to the security situation.

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In Dnipro, where the Russians hit a factory, the death toll has risen to four. Six people were injured.

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Industrial enterprises were also damaged in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In the Poltava region, a UAV fell on the territory of an agricultural enterprise and damaged an outbuilding and equipment. No people were injured.

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