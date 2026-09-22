Russians attacked Kyiv and an enterprise in Dnipro at night. There are dead and injured

On the night of September 22, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. In particular, the city of Dnipro was under attack. Two people were reported dead and six injured there.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

There may still be people under the rubble of the enterprise damaged by the Russian strike.

In addition to Dnipro, the Russians struck industrial enterprises in Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad. There were no casualties there, initially.

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Kyiv was also hit that night. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, four people were injured. In the Dniprovsky district, debris fell on a five-story building, a basement caught fire, and in Darnytsky, on the territory of a private house.

This morning, pallets of ceramic tiles caught fire in an open area in the Holosiivsky district as a result of another shelling. There were no injuries, and the fire was extinguished.

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