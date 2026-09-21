Reuters: Moscow refinery halts oil processing after drone attack

The Moscow Oil Refinery stopped oil processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of September 20.

This is reported by Reuters sources.

According to the sources, it may take several weeks for the refinery to resume operations. The fires at the main primary oil processing facilities occurred after the Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the region.

The capacity of the Moscow Refinery is approximately 40 thousand tons of oil per day. In 2024, the plant processed 11.6 million tons of oil and produced 2.9 million tons of gasoline, 3.2 million tons of diesel fuel, and 1.3 million tons of bitumen.

During the attack on the night of September 20, Ukraine attacked not only Moscow and the region, but also the Voronezh region. Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that at least two people were killed and there were injuries during the drone attack.

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