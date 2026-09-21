Bloomberg: European leaders will this week persuade Trump to give Ukraine more Patriot missiles

European leaders plan to urge US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with more Patriot missiles when world leaders meet in New York this week. They will also urge other countries, including Britain and Japan, to provide financial support to Kyiv.

Bloomberg writes about this.

Germany and several other European countries said this month they would buy more Patriot systems and transfer missiles from their own stockpiles to help Ukraine repel a possible Russian attack before winter.

According to a senior NATO official, assessments of the situation change regularly throughout the war: this summer, Ukraineʼs prospects were assessed very positively, and now they are negative again, although the front line is almost stationary.

On September 18, the State Department reported that the United States was ready to approve the transfer of ten Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, which Germany had previously received. The media also reported that Poland would transfer several Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine as part of a new €50 million military aid package.