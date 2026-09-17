Rzeczpospolita: Poland to transfer Patriot missiles to Ukraine in new aid package

Poland will transfer several interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of a new €50 million military aid package.

Rzeczpospolita writes about this, citing sources in Polish government and military circles.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Poland is preparing a new aid package for €50 million. This should include, in particular, air defense equipment.

The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, Ireneusz Nowak, confirmed to Rzeczpospolita that the package will include Patriot missiles. According to him, the quantity is small, “no one is talking about mass deliveries”.

The Polish Ministry of Defense did not deny this information. They stated that they are preparing a new aid package with equipment that the Polish army is decommissioning or will no longer use, but which could be useful to Ukraine.

Poland hopes that in exchange for transferring military equipment to Ukraine, it will be able to obtain Ukrainian drone and missile technologies. In particular, Poland is interested in Ukrainian drones, which are already being used on the battlefield.

At the same time, according to Rzeczpospolita, negotiations on Ukrainian technologies are currently not progressing at the political level. The media links this to the dispute between Poland and Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelensky named one of the military units after UPA figures.