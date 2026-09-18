The US State Department has authorized Germany to transfer 10 Patriot missiles to Ukraine and approved the sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

The United States is ready to approve the transfer to Ukraine of ten missiles for Patriot air defense systems, which Germany previously received.

This decision was made by the US State Department.

The deal involves the transfer of $29.6 million worth of MIM-104E GEM-T Patriot interceptor missiles to Kyiv, which Berlin had previously received. Under the terms of such deals, the buyer country cannot transfer American weapons to a third party without Washingtonʼs consent.

"The US government is prepared to authorize this transfer, taking into account political, military, and economic considerations, as well as human rights and arms control issues. Ukraine seeks to acquire these systems to strengthen its air defense capabilities and already has ammunition of the same type," the US State Department said in a statement.

Now the transfer of the missiles must be approved by the US Congress.