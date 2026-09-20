Poland to install over a thousand sirens on eastern border with Ukraine

Poland is strengthening civil protection along its eastern border and will install over 1 000 automated sirens.

This was stated by the Minister of the Interior and Administration of Poland Marcin Kierwiński in Lublin, Polish Radio reports.

According to the minister, Russia has changed tactics, and Russian missiles and drones are increasingly attacking targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

At the beginning of 2024, there were about 30 sirens in the region that could be activated remotely. Now there are almost 350, and after the network expansion, the number of automated sirens will exceed 1 000.

The Polish border guard has also developed an action plan in case tunnels are discovered under the border. The country has strengthened cooperation with the EU agency Frontex, is testing ground-penetrating radar and purchasing equipment to detect underground cavities.

The decision to strengthen the alert system was made against the backdrop of Russian strikes near the Polish border. On September 13, a Russian attack on Volyn damaged a gas station near the “Yagodyn” checkpoint, as well as a locomotive near the border with Poland.

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