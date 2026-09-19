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Denmark provides Ukraine with an extraordinary package of military aid to strengthen air defense

Author:
Khrystyna Pitsuriak
Date:

Denmark is providing Ukraine with an extraordinary $275 million military aid package. This is the 31st aid package since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The funds will be used to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense. According to Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, the new military aid is part of the agreements discussed this week.

The Danish Ministry of Defense did not disclose details about the new military assistance to Ukraine.

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