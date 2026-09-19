Denmark provides Ukraine with an extraordinary package of military aid to strengthen air defense

Denmark is providing Ukraine with an extraordinary $275 million military aid package. This is the 31st aid package since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The funds will be used to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense. According to Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, the new military aid is part of the agreements discussed this week.

The Danish Ministry of Defense did not disclose details about the new military assistance to Ukraine.

On July 1, the country allocated Ukraine its 30th military aid package worth approximately 4.4 billion Danish kroner (almost €590 million). At the time, it was reported that since 2022, Denmark has already provided military aid totaling almost 76.8 billion Danish kroner (€10.3 billion).

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