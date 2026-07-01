Denmark declares new military aid package for Ukraine

Denmark has allocated a new, 30th package of military aid to Ukraine, worth a total of approximately 4.4 billion Danish kroner (about €590 million).

This was reported by the countryʼs Ministry of Defense.

The money will go towards ammunition, weapons, military equipment, and training of the Ukrainian military.

Of the total package, approximately 1.3 billion kroner (€174 million) will be used to finance the “Danish model”. It allows Ukraine to pay for its purchases through its own defense industry. This has already helped Ukraine quickly acquire large quantities of drones, artillery systems, and ammunition. In addition, additional money is provided for long-range artillery ammunition.

Since 2022, Denmark has already provided military assistance totaling almost 76.8 billion Danish kroner (€10.3 billion).

In June, it became known that Denmark plans to transfer 15 000 additional long-range artillery shells to Ukraine.

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