Denmark to provide Ukraine with 15 000 long-range artillery shells. Some are already in place

Denmark plans to transfer 15 000 additional long-range artillery shells to Ukraine.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense suggested that Denmark review part of the planned assistance and provide Ukraine with long-range artillery instead of short-range artillery. The country promptly responded to the Ukrainian request.

Earlier, Fedorov said in an interview that “short” artillery on the front no longer gives results. Now the kill zone has expanded: if Ukrainian artillery hits only 12–18 kilometers, it is immediately caught up and destroyed by enemy drones.

Therefore, the guns have to be moved further, and for this, long-range shells are critically needed — 30+ kilometers. The minister also stated that Ukraine’s priority in military assistance to partners is the supply of artillery ammunition with a range of at least 30 kilometers.

Some of the long-range artillery shells have already arrived in Ukraine. They allow for more effective strikes against the enemy, its logistics, and command posts, and reduce risks for the Ukrainian military.

During a meeting in the “Ramstein” format on June 18, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania, and Luxembourg pledged to allocate about $540 million for the purchase of extended-range artillery ammunition.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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