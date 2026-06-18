Ukraine will receive $4 billion in new aid, and partners will make record contributions to PURL. MDU summed up the results of “Ramstein”

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MDU) Mykhailo Fedorov summed up the results of the 35th meeting in the “Ramstein” format and stated that Ukraine will be provided with $4 billion in new assistance, and partners will make record contributions to PURL for the purchase of American weapons.

He wrote about this in a telegram.

"Today, partners reported $4 billion in new assistance for Ukraine. It is important that support is increasingly focused on those areas that produce the best results on the battlefield," he wrote.

The funds will be directed as follows:

Almost $1 billion will be allocated to the PURL program, namely to purchase American missiles for “Patriot”. Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden have allocated the most funds for this block.

The partners will provide about $540 million for the purchase of extended-range artillery ammunition — the funds were allocated by Norway, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania, and Luxembourg.

Over $1 billion will be spent on drones. In particular, the United Kingdom will finance the purchase of 150 000 drones, the Netherlands — cruise missile drones, and Norway — naval drones.

Separately, Germany will allocate $200 million to the JUMPSTART mechanism for long-term purchases of “Patriot” missiles.

"Partners also continue to invest in strengthening air defense, electronic warfare, infantry fighting vehicles, training centers, and other critically important capabilities of the Defense Forces," Fedorov added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the meeting that Ukraine will ask partners for funds for new contracts in the army.

On the sidelines of the “Ramstein” format meeting, the Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius signed an agreement that paves the way for the joint development of an air defense system to counter ballistic missiles.

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