Kyiv and the region have been included in the list of high-risk areas. What will change

Kyiv and the region have been included in the list of high-risk territories — local businesses will now be able to insure their property against war risks.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

In addition, according to Koretsky, compensation is now provided for in the event of destruction or damage to fuel, agricultural machinery, logistics transport, etc.

At the same time, the maximum insurance premium compensation for one enterprise was increased from 3 to 5 million hryvnias per year. The mechanism was also extended to leased property and the requirements for insurance contracts were simplified.

And soft loans can now be used to restore fuel and storage infrastructure, modernize processing industry enterprises, and replenish working capital in retail and wholesale trade.

The state will compensate 5.5% per annum of the bankʼs base rate. The maximum loan limit for a group of related companies will be one billion hryvnias.

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