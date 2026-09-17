Kyiv City State Administration: The ground part of the red line of the Kyiv metro will not be able to operate even during the “yellow” alert

The red line of the Kyiv metro can only operate from the “Akademmistechko” station to the “Arsenalna” station during an alert. The city authorities do not yet see the possibility of allowing the open section to operate even during a “yellow” level alert.

The Deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCMA) Petro Panteleyev said this in a comment to Bihus.Info.

"There are no options for operating the red metro line during the ʼyellowʼ level alert. The distance of the open area where trains move is very large," he says.

Panteleev noted that when a train stops in an open area between stations, it is impossible to get off it, because everything nearby is under enormous voltage.

"Such a train can stand in this condition for an indefinite period of time. It is very difficult to evacuate passengers from there. We simply cannot ensure the safety of passengers in such a case," he explained.

Until recently, the part of the green branch that runs on the surface and crosses the Dnieper also did not work in case of an alarm. This was changed in early September after the Russian Federation began mass-launching “Shahed” drones over Kyiv — for several weeks, more than 10 alarms were heard in the city every day.

However, in early September, the capital changed the mechanism for announcing an air raid alert and introduced two levels: “yellow” — in case of a drone attack and “red” — in case of a missile attack. During the “yellow” alert, movement on the green line was allowed. At the same time, the curfew was reduced by an hour.

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