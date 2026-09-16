Declaration will return for law enforcement officers and security forces who do not participate in combat operations

Ukraine will resume declaration for law enforcement officers and representatives of the Security Forces who do not participate in hostilities.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, this should help control the property status and lifestyle of law enforcement officers. Zelensky also instructed to check the heads of central executive bodies — both permanently appointed and acting ones. In particular, it is about employees of the State Tax Service, ARMA and other inspectorates where there are high risks of corruption.

Zelensky stressed that the government should accelerate the renewal of the management of key state-owned companies, in particular, "Lisy Ukrainy" and "Energoatom", using the experience of "Ukrnafta" and "Naftogaz".

In addition, the president announced new meetings with US representatives and support packages for Ukraine, which will include air defense. Zelensky also reported that Ukraine is expanding the anti-ballistic missile coalition.

Zelensky also reported that he had signed a law to strengthen criminal liability for fraudulent call centers. The law will come into force after the publication of an official decree.

Today, September 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading bill No. 10190 on combating fraudulent call centers. 313 MPs voted pro.

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