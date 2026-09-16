The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on combating fraudulent call centers

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading bill No. 10190 on combating fraudulent call centers. 313 MPs voted in favor.

This was reported in the Verkhovna Rada telegram.

The explanatory note states that such activity is punishable by imprisonment for three to eight years, and if committed repeatedly, by 5 to 10 years. During martial law, the activity is punishable by imprisonment for 7 to 12 years.

Separately, they propose punishments for creating and leading fraudulent organizations — 7-12 years in prison with confiscation of property. For participating in them — 5-10 years.

At the same time, a member of a fraudulent organization may be exempted from liability if he or she reports it and helps expose it before suspicion is raised. This will not apply to organizers and managers.

On August 12, police reported that they had conducted 411 searches and shut down 94 fraudulent call centers. Police found 1 794 fully equipped workstations on the premises.

It also recently became known about a special operation by NABU and SAPO called "Carthage" to "cover up" a network of fraudulent call centers, which was organized by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

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