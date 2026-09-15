In the war against Ukraine, the Russians have lost 1 400 soldiers, 41 artillery systems, and hundreds of other pieces of equipment at the front over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

In particular, the Russians were left without three armored combat vehicles, four multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 11 ground robotic complexes, 1 839 UAVs, 376 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, and seven special units.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

On July 31, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported new data: Russian losses during the full-scale war reached 1.6 million soldiers. Of these, approximately 700 000 died.

As for Ukrainian casualties, according to President Zelensky, at least 50 000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed (in February he had put the figure at 55 000). Another nearly 400 000 have been wounded. A large number of soldiers are missing.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.