President Trump has lifted the 10% tariff on Irish whiskey

President Donald Trump has lifted the 10% tariff on Irish whiskey, which is levied on all wine and spirits exports to the US from the EU.

Reuters writes about this.

He did so after speaking with Prime Minister Micheal Martin and golfer Shane Lowry. Trump said they had “bothered” him and asked for a favor — “to remove tariffs on Irish whiskey”.

On March 12, 2025, the EU imposed tariffs on metals, whiskey, and food products from the United States. On the same day, Canada also imposed new tariffs on American goods.

After that, on March 13, 2025, Trump threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on wines, champagne, and all alcoholic beverages from the European Union in response to the EUʼs 50 percent tariff on American whiskey.

Washington has imposed 15 percent tariffs on European wine and spirits imports since August 1, 2025. The list then included goods from France and Italy, despite their efforts to be exempt.

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