EU imposes tariffs on US goods — metals, whiskey, and food

The European Union will impose retaliatory tariffs on €26 billion worth of American goods, effective from April.

This was reported by the European Commission, Reuters reports.

The EU is thus responding to the 25 percent tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on all steel and aluminum imports, which come into effect on March 12.

The list of US goods that will be subject to tariffs includes whiskey, motorcycles, boats, as well as industrial and agricultural products: steel and aluminum, textiles, plastics, household appliances, beef, poultry, eggs, dairy products, sugar and vegetables.

"The Commission regrets the US decision to impose such tariffs, considering them unjustified and undermining transatlantic trade and harming businesses and consumers, often leading to higher prices," the European Commission said.

The EU will now begin two-week consultations on selecting other product categories. However, the European Union emphasizes its readiness for negotiations, as it considers such duties burdensome for the economies of the bloc and the United States.

Immediately after taking office, the US President Donald Trump reported his intention to impose tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, accusing these countries of facilitating drug smuggling into the US. Trump then imposed tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports, including hundreds of products made from the metal.

