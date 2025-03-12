Canada announces new tariffs on $21 billion in US goods

Canada announced that it will impose tariffs on 29.8 billion Canadian dollars ($20.69 billion) worth of US imports in response to US President Donald Trumpʼs tariffs on steel and aluminum.

This was stated by Canadian Finance Minister Dominique LeBlanc, Reuters and NBC News report.

Canadaʼs tariffs cover steel worth C$12.6 billion and aluminum worth C$3 billion, as well as a range of US goods worth C$14.2 billion.

Among the goods affected by Canadian counter-tariffs are computers, sports equipment, and cast iron products.

This is how Canada responded to the 25% tariffs imposed by the United States on Canadian steel and aluminum, which went into effect on March 12. The day before, Trump threatened to increase them to 50%, but the additional tariffs were later canceled.

“The US administration is once again bringing discord and chaos to an incredibly successful trading partnership and raising the cost of everyday goods for both Canadian and American households,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has imposed new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, citing the need to “force” these countries to “fulfill their promises to stop illegal immigration and stop the flow of poisonous fentanyl and other drugs” into the United States.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.