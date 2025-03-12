Trump cancels additional tariffs of up to 50% on steel and aluminum from Canada

The US President Donald Trump has canceled the imposition of tariffs of up to 50% on Canadian steel and aluminum imports.

This was reported by CNBC, citing White House chief trade adviser Peter Navarro.

The additional tariffs were lifted six hours after Trump announced his plan to double import duties on Canadian metals, in response to the Canadian province of Ontarioʼs decision to impose a 25% tax on electricity exports to the United States.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he is suspending a 25% tariff on electricity exports to Michigan, New York and Minnesota after talks with the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. He called his talks with Lutnick a “productive conversation”.

Afterwards, Peter Navarro told CNBC that Lutnik “handled the negotiations wonderfully”.

On March 11, Donald Trump ordered additional tariffs of up to 50% on steel and aluminum imports from Canada in response to Canadaʼs surcharge on electricity exports to the US. This, in turn, was a response to Trumpʼs earlier 25% tariffs on various imports from Canada (as well as Mexico and China).

Trump explains the introduction of tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China by the need to "force" these countries to "fulfill their promises to stop illegal immigration and stop the flow of poisonous fentanyl and other drugs" into the United States. In response, Canada announced the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion in American goods, as well as filing a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization.

