Trump reports new tariffs against Canada

The US President Donald Trump has reported new tariffs against Canada in response to the Canadian province of Ontarioʼs 25% tax on electricity for the US.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

He ordered tariffs on all Canadian steel and aluminum to increase by 25% to 50%. These tariffs are set to take effect on March 12.

Trump is also demanding that Canada eliminate a farm tax of 250% to 390% on various American dairy products.

If Canada refuses to lower its tariffs, Trump is threatening to “substantially” increase tariffs on cars imported from Canada to the US starting April 2. He says this could “stop the Canadian auto industry forever”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.