Trump reports new tariffs against Canada

The US President Donald Trump has reported new tariffs against Canada in response to the Canadian province of Ontarioʼs 25% tax on electricity for the US.
He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
He ordered tariffs on all Canadian steel and aluminum to increase by 25% to 50%. These tariffs are set to take effect on March 12.
Trump is also demanding that Canada eliminate a farm tax of 250% to 390% on various American dairy products.
If Canada refuses to lower its tariffs, Trump is threatening to “substantially” increase tariffs on cars imported from Canada to the US starting April 2. He says this could “stop the Canadian auto industry forever”.
- Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese goods on February 2. Allegedly because of illegal migration and drug trafficking that enter the United States through these countries. Canada and Mexico were threatened with tariffs of 25%, and China with 10%. Later, Trump wanted to increase Chinese tariffs by another 10%.
- The tariffs against China went into effect on February 4. At the same time, Trump gave Mexico and Canada a one-month reprieve — until March 4 — to try to resolve the situation.
- China responded to new tariffs from the US by raising import duties on a number of American agricultural and food products by 10-15%. On March 4, Canada and Mexico also imposed mirror tariffs.
