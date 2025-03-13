Trump threatens 200% tariffs on European wines and champagne

The US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wines, champagne and all alcoholic products from the European Union in response to the EUʼs 50% tariff on American whiskey.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

He called the EU one of the "most hostile and abusive tax and tariff authorities in the world".

"If this tariff [on whiskey] is not lifted immediately, the US will soon impose a 200% tariff on all wines, champagne and spirits originating from France and other countries represented in the EU. This will be great for the US wine and champagne business," he wrote.

French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin responded by saying that Donald Trump was only intensifying his trade war.

"France remains determined to respond together with the European Commission and our partners. We will not succumb to threats and will always defend our sectors," he stressed.

