The US President Donald Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should stop strikes on Russian oil refineries because these attacks are contributing to a global diesel shortage.

He said this during the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament in Doonbeg, Ireland, writes Fox News.

Trump said that Ukraine could strike "a number of other targets" in Russia, adding that he had already spoken to Zelensky about this.

According to the US president, the diesel fuel shortage was caused not by hostilities in the Middle East, but by the war between Ukraine and Russia.